Childish Gambino Reimagines Brittany Howard’s “Stay High” with Soulful Electronics

Leanne Rubinstein July 20th, 2021 - 8:42 PM

American actor, comedian and rapper Donald Glover Jr., known by his stage name Childish Gambino, has released a cover of Brittany Howard’s “Stay High.” The cover will appear on the rapper’s upcoming album Jaime Reimagined, which will also feature 11 other covers and remixes of songs found on Jamie, Howard’s 2019 solo debut album.

Jaime Reimagined is set for release this Friday, July 23, with ATO Records. A vinyl version of the record will follow on September 24. Those who pre-order the digital edition of Jaime Reimagined here will receive the new cover as well as reimagined singles by Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka, EARTHGANG, Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous, BadBadNotGood and Little Dragon.

Other artists that contributed to the album include Common, Syd, Emily King, 9th Wonder, Laura Mvula, Jungle and Georgia Anne Muldrow.

Childish Gambino’s version of “Stay High” remains faithful to Howard’s soulful, jazzy style, while adding an electronic element that modernizes the piece. Gambino utilizes the musician’s light head voice sound that mirrors Howard’s. The new version makes use of fewer background instrumental, gearing more toward a beat-based drive to the song, though both versions maintain a consistent percussion beat.

Howard is set to headline the Hollywood Bowl on September 8, and will make appearances at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Jazzfest, Life is Beautiful and Outside Lands.

Childish Gambino released his fourth full length studio album titled 3.15.2020 last March after great anticipation. Many speculated that the album would be his last under the Childish Gambino moniker, but he revealed to Michaela Coen of I May Destroy You in October that he wasn’t quite done with the name.

Jaime Reimagined Tracklist:

“13th Century Metal” Michael Kiwanuka Version “Goat Head” EARTHGANG Version “Stay High” Childish Gambino Version “Presence” Little Dragon Remix “Short and Sweet” Bon Iver Remix “Tomorrow” BadBadNotGood Remix 7 .“Baby” Gitty Remix featuring Syd “History Repeats” Georgia Anne Muldrow Geemix “Georgia” J Most Remix featuring Emily King “Stay High again..” Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous Version “He Loves Me” 9th Wonder Remix featuring Common “History Repeats” Jungle Remix “Run To Me” Laura Mvula Version

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna