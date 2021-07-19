The War On Drugs Announces New Album I Don’t Live Here Anymore for October 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Living Proof”

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 2:06 PM

Grammy-award winners The War On Drugs have announced their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. It is set to drop on October 29th via Atlantic Records. This will be the band’s first record in four years after the release of their award-winning fourth album, A Deeper Understanding. Along with announcing their new album, the band also dropped a new single right off the album “Living Proof.” But the good news doesn’t stop there; the band announced a new North. America/ European tour for 2022. The band will also play at the legendary Madison Square Garden as part of the tour. The last time the band hit the stage was in late 2019. During this concert, the band cover song by Neil Young, The Pretenders and Patti Smith.

Watch The War On Drugs emotional new video below:

The video is directed by Emmet Malloy and shot entirely with a 16mm camera. The video follows frontman Adam Granduciel along the coast. The video delivers some major nostalgia, mainly because of the way it was filmed, but the road trip with an old yellow Chevrolet truck contributes to that factor as well. Granduciel is seen with his guitar next to a shipwreck which could be seen as a metaphor, as the lyrics reflect the feeling of being a mess sometimes and feeling lost. The song is very calm and emotional. The song features not a lot of instruments, mainly a piano and an acoustic guitar, with a hint of drums once in a while. This arrangement of instruments gives the song a very intimate and sentimental atmosphere.

Check out the album art and the tracklist for I Don’t Live Here Anymore

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist

1. Living Proof

2. Harmonia’s Dream

3. Change

4. I Don’t Wanna Wait

5. Victim

6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

7. Old Skin

8. Wasted

9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer