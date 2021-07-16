mxdwn PREMIERE: Reza Safinia Blends Analog with Electronic in New Song “Watercolor”

Home News Matt Matasci July 16th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Reza Safinia is coming out of the pandemic on a strong note. In 2021 the producer and multi-instrumentalist has already scored the HBO Max series Warrior and released an album called Yin. Today he’s releasing his second album of 2021, Yang on Music & Texture. Where Yin was driven by neo-classical compositions, Yang is driven by electronic pulses. Today we’re premiering the latest song from the album, “Watercolor.”

“Watercolor” is built around a simple, atmospheric piano line, which opens the track along with driving, bass-drum heavy percussion. Gradually the song adds layers and layers of sound until it becomes a club-ready electronic track. The video that is being released along with the song opens with Safinia playing the piano riff with natural scenes and fittingly, cuts of him painting in watercolors. The second song on the album, it’s sandwiched between previous singles “Yantra” and “Shiva.”

“One day I was tinkering on the piano after finishing the Yin album, I was riffing around the theme of Santosha, and I came up with the piano motif in ‘Watercolor,’ said Safinia. “As I played it I imagined each note as a brush stroke creating a watery obscure evocative image, and I kept that in mind as built the electronic production around the piano riff, and I ended up with this track.”

In addition to releasing solo work, Safinia has an impressive background in scoring for film and television. He scored the Nicholas Cage-starring feature film The Trust, as well as the film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Mercy, as well as the Starz show P Valley. He’s worked in the pop world as well as a producer and engineer, touring with Destiny’s Child and working on music by Britney Spears and Dr. Dre. Like the Yin and Yang albums, much of Safinia’s work merges the sounds of neo-classical music with modern electronics.

Yang track list

1. “Yantra”

2. “Watercolor”

3. “Shiva”

4. “Eddy”

5. “Dream”

6. “Vitruvian”

7. “Prana”

8. “Shushumna”

9. “Helix”

10. “Funkbible”

11. “Tantra”