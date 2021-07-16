Foxing Unveils Music Video for Dynamic New Single “Draw Down The Moon”

Home News Roy Lott July 16th, 2021 - 12:33 AM

Foxing has shared the title track off their highly anticipated fourth album Draw Down The Moon, set to be released on August 6 via the band’s own Grand Paradise label Hopeless Records. The track fuses the band’s electronic art-pop post-hardcore sounds in this catchy upbeat tune, along with its nostalgic aesthetic music video, starring award-winning actor André De Shields and using the set from the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields. Check it out below.

“Draw Down The Moon” follows the previously released singles “Speak With the Dead,” “Go Down Together” and “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice,” all of which are featured on the upcoming LP. Frontman Conor Murphy spoke about the new album recently, explaining that “With each of [the songs], the intention is to recognize that you are one small speck of the universe, but also that you’re surrounded by these other small specks, and your connectivity to them is what gives you purpose and meaning.” Manchester Orchestra also contributed to the album, with both bands heading out on a North American tour this fall. The tour is slated to begin October 5 in Dallas, TX and will continue on into 2022, concluding March 16 in Montreal. They will also be joined by fellow band Slothurst.