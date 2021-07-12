The Residents Announce Fall 2021 50th Anniversary Dog Stab! Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 4:35 PM

Art collective The Residents announced the 50th Anniversary tour of their first performance in 1971, according to Consequence. The tour is called Dog Stab! and the band will perform tracks from The Third Reich ‘n’ Roll (’76), Duck Stab (’78) and their newest LP, Metal, Meat & Bone, from 2020. The tour will start in Portland, OR, on August 19th and will end a month later, in Santa Cruz, CA, on September 18th. The band is set to play at The Parish on September 11th in Austin, TX.

The Residents are maybe one of the biggest mysteries in music history. The collective started in 1969, and they haven’t been identified yet. Their outfits usually consist of some sort of face covering, masks or helmets and tuxedos or suits. The style is varying throughout their career. Probably one of their most iconic looks is when they wore giant eyeball helmets and tuxedos. Because of the lag of association with a person, it is easier to focus on the band’s musical performance. Their songs are often surrealistic and focus on being outside of the norm and the popular standard of western music. According to the New York Times, in 2017, the musician Hardy Fox identified himself as co-founder and composer of the band. He died in 2018.

Check out the entire tour dates below:

The Residents Dog Stab! Tour:

08/19 — Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

08/20 — Seattle, WA – Fremont Abbey

08/21 — Vancouver, BC – The Imperial

08/23 — Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

08/24 — Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

08/26 — Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar

08/27 — Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

08/28 — Detroit, MI – The Shelter

08/30 — Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

08/31 — Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

09/02 — New York City, NY – (le) poisson rouge

09/03 — Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

09/04 — Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/05 — Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

09/06 — Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/09 — Dallas, TX – The Kessler

09/10 — Houston, TX – The Heights

09/11 — Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

09/14 — Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

09/15 — Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

09/17 — San Francisco, CA – The Castro

09/18 — Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theater

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat