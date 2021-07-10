The Natvral Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates, Celebrates Alone in New Music Video for “New Year’s Night”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 10th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to BrooklynVegan, The Natvral has announced new Fall 2021 tour dates along with a new music video for his song “New Year’s Night.” The Natvral is made up of Kip Berman, the former frontman of The Pains Being Pure At Heart. The New York City indie pop group officially split up in 2019 after covering Tom Petty’s album, Full Moon Fever. Berman wanted to keep making music, so he continued his journey under the solo act, The Natvral.

Berman released his solo debut album as The Natvral on April 2, 2021 called Tethers. The songs are more simple in structure, but carry a nostalgic feel and a folky tone. “New Year’s Night” is an indie rock song led by soft and jumpy guitars, Berman’s nostalgic vocal melodies and a happy, uptempo drum beat. The guitars sound slightly filtered and are complemented by pianos and organs that fill out the instrumentation of the track. In the music video, Berman’s pictured playing his guitar interposed between old film footage. This effect gives the video a dreamy, drowned-out aesthetic. There are images of bottles and alcohol, showing the partying that happens on New Year’s night. Eventually, the music video cuts to shots of Berman performing while bubbles are being sprayed everywhere.

Later this fall, The Natvral will be on tour in support of his album Tethers. The tour includes 10 dates exclusively on the east coast. It’s set to kick off in Vienna, VA on August 12 with Tobin Sprout, and will wrap up in Annapolis, MD on November 19 with Luna. In between, he’s performing two shows in Brooklyn, including one at 18th Ward Brewing on August 15, and the other at Our Wicked Lady on August 28. One of the shows in Hamden, CT on August 21 will include Mates of State.

