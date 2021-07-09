Sneaker Pimps Reveal Two New Singles From Upcoming Album “Squaring The Circle” and “Fighter”

Home News Dylan Clark July 9th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

English trip-hop act Sneaker Pimps have returned with two new songs “Squaring The Circle” and “Fighter,” per Consequence. These new songs are the band’s first in almost two decades.

“Squaring The Circle” is the title track for their upcoming album. Spanning just under three-and-a-half minutes, the song is a melancholic ballad led by the delicate voices of Chris Corner and Simonne Jones and underscored by a soft and dreary piano. As the song progresses, the two voices and piano work together to create a haunting euphoria. This euphoria propels the lyrics, as the duo sing about “the eternal glass of existence” and how with every pain and joy we transform ourselves.

“Fighter” takes on a more traditional trip-hop sound with tightly produced percussion and synths. The song creates a gloomy atmosphere behind Corner’s and Jones’ lyrics about a woman who finds herself feeling “paralyzed and powerless,” but has “always been a fighter,” and is determined to break out of this state, “bending the bars of her own cage.” Jones’ voice in particular connects the listener to the song’s protagonist and adds weight to her story.

Originally founded in 1994 by Corner and Liam Howe, Sneaker Pimps last released music nearly two decades ago in 2002 with their album Bloodsport.

They are perhaps best known for their 1996 single, “6 Underground” from their breakout debut album Becoming X. The single reached No. 15 on the UK Singles Chart, as well as No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. It also featured former vocalist Kelli Ali, who left the group after the debut.

They then released the album Splinter in 1999, which did not find the same commercial success as its predecessor.

Squaring the Circle is set to be released this fall. It was written, performed, and produced by Corner, Howe, and Jones. The album features 16 new songs, giving fans of the group plenty of new material to look forward to after a long drought of content.