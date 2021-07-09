mxdwn PREMIERE: Karaboudjan Shares Beautifully Animated New Video for “I’ll Be Just Fine”

Home News Matt Matasci July 9th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Karaboudjan is the moniker of Los Angeles-bred artist Billy Kim, who releases crystalline psych-electronic music in the vein of Tycho or Tame Impala. He has a new EP coming out in September 2021 called IMAGO, and today we’re premiering a video for the closing track on the 5-song record, “I’ll Be Just Fine.”

The video for “I’ll Be Just Fine” features psychedelic imagery, transporting the viewer to rich animated worlds as featureless figures surf through the galaxies. The song features gently-delivered vocals with heavy reverb effects, while the guitars are sparse yet evocative, all paced by a mid-tempo beat that has a touch of influence from electronica. The lyrics are not complicated, yet offer a message of hope: “I’ll be just fine / You take your time.”

“When I sent Keith Fenter the song, ‘I’ll Be Just Fine,’ he initially came up with the idea of these ‘space surfers’ traveling in this imaginary world,” said Kim. “I loved the visual concept of this idea, and we ended up working together to create the concept of the video we have now. We wanted the video to represent this cosmic journey where the protagonists return back home feeling ‘complete’ from their adventures. I think most of us can relate to the feeling of searching for something, only to come back having found something else. We also wanted to find some way to incorporate some animation art from my buddy Nick Hess, and I found their collaboration to be refreshing and unique for each other.”

IMAGO – TRACKLISTING

01. Same Mistakes

02. Let Go

03. Seems Like

04. Falling Forwards

05. I’ll Be Just Fine