The New Regime Shares New Videos for Riff-Filled New Songs “Turning A Blind Eye” and “Feel No Pain”

Alison Alber July 8th, 2021

Ilan Rubin is a popular drummer, not only does he play for Angels & Airwaves, but also for none other than Nine Inch Nails. Now he shares two new songs under his project The New Regime. As The New regime, Rubin shared a stage with The Used, Muse and The Killers. He is also known as the youngest musician introduced to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, thanks to his involvement with Nine Inch Nails.

Angels & Airwaves is the passion project of ex-blink-182’s Tom Delonge. The band is set to release their long-anticipated album Lifeforms on September 24th, followed by a short tour.

Both songs are from his newest album Heart Mind Body & Soul. The videos to “Turning A Blind Eye” and “Feel No Pain” are both live sessions. So while there is a low creative component to the videos, the passion for live music is clearly visible.

“Turning A Blind Eye”

The modern rock song is very guitar-heavy and the riffs fit nicely into the song. The theme of the chorus to the song is clear, no more lies and deception. “No more turning a blind eye/ Cause what you see is real/ No more turning a blind eye/ To what we think and feel”

“Feel No Pain”

The second song has a harder feeling to it, especially because the guitar riffs are harder and darker than in “Turning A Blind Eye.” The lyrics are rage-filled and express a desire for revenge or at least wishing the worst to someone else. This is most obvious during the lines, “Cry cry crawl inside/ The power in pain you can’t deny/ What did you think that would happen? Without wings you cannot fly.”