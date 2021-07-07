mxdwn PREMIERE: R.Y.F. Blends Ice-Cold Industrial with Passionate Punk In New Song “Normal Is Boring”

Home News Matt Matasci July 7th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

R.Y.F. is a rising Italian punk artist, with her most recent music a dynamic combination of dance music and punk. Today we’re premiering a new song from her upcoming album Everything Burns, a mission-statement of sorts called “Normal Is Boring.”

“Sometimes my hair is short, people think I am a man,” said R.Y.F. “Long hair, they think I am a woman. It is funny how people only look to the surface, they don’t look deeper. I like to confuse people. I have a tattoo with this line, ‘normal is boring,’ because I think that there is nothing ‘normal.'”

Everything Burns is the fourth album from R.Y.F., the name that Francesca Morello releases music under. As a queer, non-binary artist, R.Y.F.’s music touches on themes that speak directly to an audience of the marginalized.

“Normal Is Boring” is the second song on the album, part of a powerful one-two punch that opens Everythign Burns. It comes right after the album’s first single “Cassandra,” which is a punch dance-punk track in the mold of Le Tigre. “Normal Is Boring” is also danceable, opening with a stomping, industrial-tinged drum and bass beat, with energetic rave-style synths bubbling under the surface.

<a href="https://ryfmusic.bandcamp.com/album/everything-burns">Everything Burns by R.Y.F.</a>

The pandemic contributed in part to the electronic exploration on Everything Burns, as Morello found herself using more drum machines and synthesizers and less guitars in her creative process. She took inspiration from avant-garde bands like Moor Mother and Special Interest, adding their influence into her sonic recipe.

Morello’s music takes on the many discriminatory -isms and phobias of our society – Patriarchy, homophobia, transphobia, fatphobia, racism. “Diversity is the most beautiful thing that nature has given us,” said Morello. “Why should we stop it with rules that make us all normal? wouldn’t it be boring? I think so!”

Everything Burns track list

1. “Cassandra”

2. “Normal is Boring”

3. “Don’t Panic”

4. “Everything Burns”

5. “Not Going Anywhere”

6. “My Sis”

7. “Muzik”

8. “Pocket Full of Ashes”