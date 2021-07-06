A Norwegian Company is Building a “Doomsday Vault” to Store Musical Recordings

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 9:54 PM

Music has a cool new home, at least for the next 1,000 years. The Oslo-based Elire Management Group plans on building a “doomsday vault” for music. The vault is set to include a variety of music, from The Beatles to Australian indigenous music, according to Billboard. The website talked to the company and their plans on creating the “Global Music Vault” underneath the ice, just between Norway and the North Pole. Consequence Sound states that the company works together with another Norwegian company, Piql.

Piql, a data security firm, promises that the vault can last safely for at least 1,000 years and even withstand a nuclear explosion.

Elire also joined forces with International Music Council to determine which music will be stored in the vault. The goal is to be open to all kinds of music, not just creating a vault of one genre of music or from just one country.

Consequence Sound, further explains that major record labels already store digital copies for safe keeping, and Elire’s plan to make money is to let labels pay them to store their records in the Global Music Vault. The vault will have the same safeguards as the Arctic World Archive and the Global Seed Vault.

The companies goal is to have the Vault completed in Spring 2022.