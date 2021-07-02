Stevie Knipe of Adult Mom Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Home News Caroline Fisher July 2nd, 2021 - 9:15 PM

Stevie Knipe of the indie-rock band Adult Mom has announced their diagnosis of breast cancer via social media. They’ve shared several tweets about the diagnosis, explaining that “transparency is always helpful for my coping.”

The artist made the initial announcement via a post to Adult Mom’s official Twitter account, which reads, “hi friends and fans and others. on Tuesday morning, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My prognosis is hopeful and positive and my doctors are really tackling this as aggressively as possible. I’m letting the World Wide Web know because I start treatment very soon, this coming week, and will definitely need to complain and ask for support and all of that.”

The post concludes with, “This is all I’m willing to share publicly at this time, and thank you for reading <3”

heavy shit incoming, and of-course transparency is always helpful for my coping. love to y’all. 💗 pic.twitter.com/DF4kKGNCBp — adult mom (@adultmomband) July 2, 2021

Knipe brought some light to their diagnosis in a few follow-up tweets to the initial announcement, one of them being, “I’m going to be OKAY hopefully and in the meantime, I’m playing toon town all night/day and recovering from a tiny surgery.” The tweet is accompanied by a photo of their Toontown avatar, named “Tutu Jinglesparkles.”



Several of their fellow artists replied to the tweet showing support, including Tegan and Sara, Mannequin Pussy, Summer Cannibals, Diet Cig and more. Tegan and Sara’s official Twitter account wrote “Sending so much love to you.” Mannequin Pussy responded to the announcement with, “Stevie – we are all thinking of you and sending love and energy for your treatment and healing. Anything you ever need we’re here.”



Another one of the artist’s more light-hearted tweets reads, “I got diagnosed with cancer during cancer season (please laugh).” They went on to share a meme about “making inappropriate cancer jokes.”

me making inappropriate cancer jokes pic.twitter.com/gvxSuX6IlG — adult mom (@adultmomband) July 3, 2021

Adult Mom has previously toured with the likes of Los Campesinos!, Laura Stevenson, The Sidekicks and more. In late 2019, Adult Mom signed an open letter alongside several other artists, pledging to pull their music from Amazon and boycott Amazon-sponsored events due to the company’s ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).