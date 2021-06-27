Tirzah Announces New Album Colourgrade for October 2021 Release

Home News Kaido Strange June 27th, 2021 - 11:49 AM

British artist Tirzah has announced a new album set to be released on October 1, 2021. The album will be called Colourgrade and will be released by Domino Records. The singles that have already been released are “Tectonic,” “Send Me,” and “Sink In.” Tirzah’s previous album Devotion came out in 2018.



“Tectonic” music video.

Colourgrade is recorded soon after Tirzah gave birth to her first child and shortly before the birth of her second child. The album explores recovery, gratitude, and new beginnings. The album will also focus on the singer’s new bond as a mother to her children. Her long-time collaborators Mica Levi, Coby Sey, and Kwes contributed to the mixing on the new album.

The album will be available digitally, on CD, LP, and in exclusive colors via Dom, Mart, Bleep, and Rough Trade.

Colourgrade tracklist:

1. Tectonic

2. Hive Mind (feat. Coby Sey)

3. Recipe

4. Beating

5. Sleeping

6. Crepuscular Rays

7. Send Me

8. Sink In

9. Hips