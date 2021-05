Home News Noah Celaya May 21st, 2021 - 1:16 AM

Tirzah has released a new video for the song “Sink In.” The artist wrote the song with her collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey.

The song is dramatic and minimalistic, bringing Tirzah’s voice to the center of the listener’s attention. There are breaks in the percussion that really accent certain beats and keeps the listener on their toes throughout the song. The video features a pair of dancers performing a routine together in a darkly lit space while in shallow water. Check out the video below: