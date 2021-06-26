Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Country group Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have announced that they will be headlining a tour this Fall 2021. Tickets went on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. through their website.
The tour is set to kick off in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy & Harriet’s on September 3, and will come to a close in Portland, OR at the Crystal Ballroom on November 22. The tour is set to have an extensive timeline with a total of 51 shows across 26 states. The band will perform at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 17, along with The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL on September 30 and the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on November 15.
The tour announcement comes in support of their recently released album A Few Stars Apart. The album was inspired by the time Nelson spent with his family in his home state of Texas during the pandemic. Nelson said, “There’s a story being told through the whole record. A story about connection and coming home.”
A few months before the release of their album, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real began releasing singles. The first single “Perennial Bloom” was released in April, followed by “Leave ‘em Behind” in May. According to Nelson, “Leave ‘em Behind” was one of his favorite tracks on the album, as he writes about a friend in an abusive relationship on the song. The band’s previous album Turn Off The News (Build A Garden) came out in June 2019 which was also followed by a tour, including a performance at Farm Aid 2019.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Fall 2021 Tour Dates:
3/9/21—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet’s
4/9/21—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
5/9/21—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
7/9/21—Pomona, CA—Glass House
9/9/21—Ventura, CA—Ventura Theatre
10/9/21—Santa Cruz, CA—The Catalyst
11/9/21—Mill Valley, CA—Sound Summit Festival at Mt. Tamalpais State Park
14/9/21—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
15/9/21—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion
17/9/21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18/9/21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Brews & Blues Festival
19/9/21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Brews & Blues Festival
21/9/21—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater
22/9/21—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place
28/9/21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
29/9/21—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
30/9/21—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre
2/10/21—Covington, KY—Madison Theatre
3/10/21—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom
4/10/21—Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe at Old National Centre
7/10/21—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues
8/10/21—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection
9/10/21—Rockbridge, OH—Hocking Hills Music Festival
11/10/21—McKees Rocks, PA—Roxian Live
12/10/21—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall
13/10/21—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall
15/10/21—Boston, MA—Royale
16/10/21—Providence, RI—Fete
17/10/21—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
18/10/21—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel
20/10/21—Northampton, MA—The Academy of Music
22/10/21—Port Chester, NY—Capitol Theatre
23/10/21—Washington DC—Lincoln Theatre
24/10/21—Richmond, VA—The National
26/10/21—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre
28/10/21—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel
29/10/21—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine
30/10/21—Atlanta, GA—Roxy
2/11/21—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
4/11/21—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom
5/11/21—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion
6/11/21—Dallas, TX—House of Blues
8/11/21—Houston, TX—House of Blues
9/11/21—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
11/11/21—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre
12/11/21—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren
13/11/21—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory
15/11/21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre
16/11/21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre
21/11/21—Seattle, WA—The Showbox
22/11/21—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom
Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister