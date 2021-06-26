Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 26th, 2021 - 4:24 PM

Country group Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have announced that they will be headlining a tour this Fall 2021. Tickets went on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. through their website.

The tour is set to kick off in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy & Harriet’s on September 3, and will come to a close in Portland, OR at the Crystal Ballroom on November 22. The tour is set to have an extensive timeline with a total of 51 shows across 26 states. The band will perform at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 17, along with The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL on September 30 and the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on November 15.

The tour announcement comes in support of their recently released album A Few Stars Apart. The album was inspired by the time Nelson spent with his family in his home state of Texas during the pandemic. Nelson said, “There’s a story being told through the whole record. A story about connection and coming home.”

A few months before the release of their album, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real began releasing singles. The first single “Perennial Bloom” was released in April, followed by “Leave ‘em Behind” in May. According to Nelson, “Leave ‘em Behind” was one of his favorite tracks on the album, as he writes about a friend in an abusive relationship on the song. The band’s previous album Turn Off The News (Build A Garden) came out in June 2019 which was also followed by a tour, including a performance at Farm Aid 2019.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

3/9/21—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet’s

4/9/21—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

5/9/21—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

7/9/21—Pomona, CA—Glass House

9/9/21—Ventura, CA—Ventura Theatre

10/9/21—Santa Cruz, CA—The Catalyst

11/9/21—Mill Valley, CA—Sound Summit Festival at Mt. Tamalpais State Park

14/9/21—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

15/9/21—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion

17/9/21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18/9/21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Brews & Blues Festival

19/9/21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Brews & Blues Festival

21/9/21—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

22/9/21—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place

28/9/21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

29/9/21—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

30/9/21—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre

2/10/21—Covington, KY—Madison Theatre

3/10/21—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom

4/10/21—Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe at Old National Centre

7/10/21—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues

8/10/21—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection

9/10/21—Rockbridge, OH—Hocking Hills Music Festival

11/10/21—McKees Rocks, PA—Roxian Live

12/10/21—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall

13/10/21—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall

15/10/21—Boston, MA—Royale

16/10/21—Providence, RI—Fete

17/10/21—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

18/10/21—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel

20/10/21—Northampton, MA—The Academy of Music

22/10/21—Port Chester, NY—Capitol Theatre

23/10/21—Washington DC—Lincoln Theatre

24/10/21—Richmond, VA—The National

26/10/21—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre

28/10/21—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

29/10/21—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine

30/10/21—Atlanta, GA—Roxy

2/11/21—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

4/11/21—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

5/11/21—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion

6/11/21—Dallas, TX—House of Blues

8/11/21—Houston, TX—House of Blues

9/11/21—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11/11/21—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre

12/11/21—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

13/11/21—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory

15/11/21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre

16/11/21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre

21/11/21—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

22/11/21—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister