Nite Jewel Announces First New Album in Four Years No Sun for August 2021 Release Shares New Video for “This Time”

Leanne Rubinstein June 24th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

American singer/songwriter Ramona Gonzalez, known by her stage name Nite Jewel, has announced the upcoming release of her first album in four years. The album is titled No Sun and will be released on August 27 with Gloriette Records.

The album will be a solemn set of electronic dance music based off of her research of women’s musical lament practices during her PhD study in Musicology at UCLA. The tracks center around female grief, loss and mourning.

Alongside the album announcement, Nite Jewel released a single from the record titled “This Time” as well as its music video. The song is a powerful ballad that utilizes steady synth, hushed vocals and deep, impactful bass. She also includes gentle background harmonies as additional layers.

“This Time” was inspired by the ethos of “Purple Rain,” discussing a ravenous loneliness as the video captures her intermittently sprawled across her bed, driving through the bustling city and dancing emotionally in an empty parking lot.

Other singles from the album include “Anymore,” “Before I Go” and “No Escape,” each marking a continuation of Nite Jewel’s iconic and industry-defining songwriting. She aims to “honor a tradition of mourners whose voices were overlooked as mere tools.”

A portion of No Sun’s proceeds are to be donated to The World Stage. The album can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here.

Nite Jewel – No Sun Tracklist:

1. Anymore

2. Before I Go

3. Show Me What You’re Made Of

4. To Feel It

5. #14

6. No Escape

7. This Time

8. When There Is No Sun (Sun Ra Cover)