Colleen Green Announces First New Album in 6 Years Cool for September 2021 Release and Shares New Song “I Wanna Be A Dog”

Home News Ellie Lin June 23rd, 2021 - 3:52 PM

Indie rock singer Colleen Green has announced her first new album in six years. The album, called Cool, will be released Sept. 10, 2021 via Hardly Art. To pre-order the record, click here.

In anticipation for the album’s release, Green shared a new single and music video, “I Wanna Be A Dog.” “I Wanna Be Your Dog” is about Green struggling in her relationships and feeling trapped, she sings “Still trying to run free/Still getting pulled back by my own leash/That I put on myself repeatedly/Still worried what they think of me.” The track is almost heavy— a thick guitar part and thumping drum rhythms are elevated by Green’s smooth vocals. The chorus is reminiscent of The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” as Green sings, punching each syllable “Yeah now I want to be a dog.”

Cool is a good word to describe the style of the music video. Directed by Steele O’Neal, Green is clad in a leather jacket and dark sunglasses for much of the video, as she stares through the camera, breaking the fourth wall. Green plays guitar and sleeps in a modest, eerily symmetrical motel room. She scrutinized her appearance in the mirror before visiting a dog park, watching with disdain as the dogs run about.

The last album Colleen Green released was in 2015, called I Want to Grow Up. Mxdwn author Connor Fagan reviewed I Want to Grow Up, writing “I Want to Grow Up is an album rife with the oh-so-juvenile frustrations of its melancholy mastermind Colleen Green. Luckily, the persona that the Los Angeles singer/songwriter sculpts for herself over the course of her latest record is charming enough to grant her the benefit of the ironically self-aware doubt… Green’s shtick relies primarily upon smoothing out the rough edges and realigning the out of key shout-singing of raucous 1990s grunge such as Hole, Nirvana, Mudhoney and other gen-x rock staples, fastening her lean power pop together with a finely polished production and helming it with indiscriminate layers of her own dreamy, breathy voice.”

Since I Want to Grow Up, Green released a self-titled EP in 2016. Mxdwn author Lauren Doyle reviewed the EP, writing “There are three main points to discuss about this album and the first one is its simplicity. At first listen, this album appears to be simple and it is. There are no drum machines or overly complicated synthesizers. It is because of its simplicity that Colleen Green is so enjoyable. The second thing is the sound, more specifically Green’s vocals. If someone were to play this at a party, it would easily be mistaken as music from another time. The combination of Green’s vocals and the unpolished, minimalist approach to the sound, transport the listener to a sunny SoCal beach littered with skaters and tourists with fanny packs.”

Colleen Green ran into a little bit of trouble when touring for Colleen Green. She told Australian authorities that she was visiting friends— a common excuse artists use when touring— and was detained and deported when she entered the country.

Cool Tracklist:

1. Someone Else

2. I Wanna Be a Dog

3. Posi Vibes

4. Highway

5. Natural Chorus

6. You Don’t Exist

7. It’s Nice to Be Nice

8. How Much Should You Love a Husband?

9. I Believe in Love

10. Pressure to Cum