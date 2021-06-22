mxdwn PREMIERE: Quinn DeVeaux and Friends are Feeling Good in the City in New Video for “All I Need”

Home News Matt Matasci June 22nd, 2021 - 7:50 AM

With vaccination rates in much of the country increasing every day and the horrible wave that was COVID finally seeming to recede, it’s well past time for some feel-good music. Roots musician and singer Quinn DeVeaux is here to deliver just that in the form of his video for “All I Need.” Set in the Oakland neighborhood right next to Lake Merritt, DeVeaux strolls along to the song’s snappy beat, spreading positive vibes to passersby on the street.

“All I Need” is anchored by a razor-sharp guitar riff in the verse, along with jaunty percussion and soulful vocals. By the time DeVeaux hits the chorus, there’s no way you won’t be moving your body to the groove as he belts out the refrain.

“I wanted this song to be a love letter to Oakland and We had chosen one of my favorite locations in Oakland, right near Lake Merritt,” said DeVeaux. “Some lovely old buildings and full of that East Bay-ness we all love…I love how this video came out. Really captures the street party we were going for. I often walk the lake and come up with songs so we were trying to bring that feeling to life. And we done done it.”

However, in a moment that is very typical of the rapidly gentrifying area of the city, DeVeaux ran and his crew ran into a construction-related setback. “On the day of the shoot one of the buildings had a big ole green fence thrown around it and that just wasn’t gonna look right,” said DeVeaux. “We had to re-block the whole shoot while the actors waited to figure out how we could avoid that middle building. It ended up being perfect because we caught some of the lake, the trees around it and we should have planned it that way in the first place!”

“All I Need” is from DeVeaux’s fourth album Book of Soul, which was released last year. The record takes elements of soul, blues and country and shows off the Nasvhille artist’s musical versatility.

Book of Soul Track List

1. Been Too Long

2. All I Need

3. Come On Home

4. Take Me Home

5. I Think About You

6. Gimme Your Love

7. Walk And Talk

8. Take Me To Glory

9. Good Times Roll

10. Trouble

11. Home At Last

12. Stay The Night