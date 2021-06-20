Leon Bridges Gets Vulnerable in New Single “Why Don’t You Touch Me”

Home News Aaron Grech June 20th, 2021 - 11:01 AM

Soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges has debuted a new music video for “Why Don’t You Touch Me,” a new single from his forthcoming studio album Gold-Diggers Sound. This first video is part one in a two-part series, with its follow-up set to debut on June 24 at 11 a.m. PST. Both parts are directed by Jackson Tisi.

“Why Don’t You Touch Me,” is an intimate look at a tumultuous relationship, as two characters played by Alisha Boe and Jermaine Fowler struggle to stay together. Boe’s character comes into contact with Bridges during the song, indicating that she’s losing interest in Fowler, echoing the song’s titular refrain. Tisi’s visuals are as poetic as the heartfelt R&B track, as lights flow down their bulbs like tears, echoing Boe’s crying and the drops that hit Fowler’s notebook. The instrumental is guided by a soft, electric guitar chord, as Bridges passionately lets his heart out the entire runtime.

Part 2 currently has a 15-second teaser, which appears to view this relationship from the eyes of Bridges’ character, who sees the relationship between Boe and Fowler collapsing. Both of these videos follow Bridge’s previous release “Motorbike,” the first single off the upcoming Gold-Diggers Sound. Bridges previously teamed up with Khruangbin for the Texas Sun EP last year.

“It’s important first to examine the relationship between the two groups. On one hand, Bridges is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and blues artist with two Top 10 records under his belt. His sound draws heavily from soul and R&B influences, with the Texas attitude largely being confined to the background,” mxdwn reviewer Arnim Whisler explained.