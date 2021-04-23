Supergroup Fuckin Whatever Featuring Members of Taking Back Sunday and Circa Survive Share New Video for “Original Sin”

Home News Krista Marple April 23rd, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Anthony of Circa Survive

Fuckin Whatever, a psych-pop supergroup that originally consisted of Anthony Green of Circa Survive along with Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara and John Nolan, have shared their new track “Original Sin.” The new track is set to be featured on their forthcoming self-titled EP, which is due on June 4 on Born Losers Records.

“Original Sin” is a vibey, pop tune that features a psychedelic tone, which is a little out of the normal for the members of this group. Each member comes from more of a pop-punk based sound where “Original Sin” is whole different realm.

The band’s newest single is the third of the five planned releases they have before the release of their EP. “Trash” and “I’m Waiting On You” were the first two, which both hold the heavy psychedelic aura that “Original Sin” also radiates.

Fuckin Whatever had recently kept the details of who was actually a part of it under wraps up until recently when they confirmed the original members as well as the addition of Ben Homola of Dasboard Confessional.

The band’s biography describes them as, “Featuring Anthony Green of Circa Surive, Adam Lazzara and John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday and additional percussion from Benjamin Homola of Grouplove, Fuckin Whatever is a fluid project born of longtime friendships and late nights on the road, but what it could grow to become is entirely unwritten.”

The description went on to explain how the band found their start when Green began performing impromptu gigs in parking lots after shows during the 2016 Taste Of Chaos tour. Lazzara, Nolan and Homola eventually found themselves joining Green except the gigs didn’t feature any instruments, just their voices and “a stomp or two in lieu of percussion.”

It was also noted that Fuckin Whatever did not use any instruments when creating their self-titled EP. “It’s pretty much 80% mouth noises and 20% Ben slapping things around the house,” said Lazzara.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi