Megadeth Replaces David Ellefson’s Bass Parts on New Music

Roy Lott June 19th, 2021 - 8:29 AM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Megadeth announced earlier this year that they have parted ways with founding bassist David Ellefson after allegations that he was grooming an underaged girl online emerged. “We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him,” Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine stated earlier today, May 24. “We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed is now enough to make working together impossible moving forward.” In that same statement about the firing, they also said, “we cannot wait to share our brand new music with the world. It is almost complete.”

Mustaine spoke about the new album and replacing the bass parts from Ellefson on his Gimme Radio show. “I just wanna thank you for all the kinds words and support as we get ready for this next tour and continue to hunt for a new bass player,” Mustaine said. “We are making progress. The record’s being completed, and we’re gonna have someone coming in in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had. Which should be relatively quick because the person we’re talking to is a stellar bass player. And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward.”

Ellefson released a statement after being fired from Megadeth, saying, “the actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge,” and that he will sue the person who uploaded the video.

Megadeth will be heading out on a co-headlining tour with Lamb of God this summer.

