Demons Shares Wicked New Single “Full Stop”

Demons, the post-hardcore outfit of Mae guitarist Zach Gehring, have released a new single called “Full Stop.” This latest release will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album, Privation, out on April 30 via Spartan Records.

“Full Stop” continues Demons’ streak of aggressive singles, with harsh vocals and catchy, yet dark guitar chords powering through the song’s melodic instrumental. The entire song retains Demons’ signature punk energy, as the breakdowns haver a bit of a thrash elements with its harsh drums, and some elements of sludge metal with their guitars’ heaviness.

“‘Full Stop’ is about, on the one hand, knowing what I’m angry about, but not knowing how to mobilize that anger and make it productive,” Gehring told The BrooklynVegan. “Being in this wallowing state that is as frustrating as it is exhausting; on the other hand, it’s push back against empty sloganeered positivity. I remember seeing this post this friend of mine made one day about the power of ‘the spirit’ or something-or-other and I kind of recoiled. It just came off as very obtuse.”

Demons has been active since 2015, with the release of their debut EP Great Dismal. In 2017 the band released the singles “Nobody Loves You The Way You Are” and “17:9,” which were both featured on their debut album Embrace Wolf. Demons’ upcoming studio album Privation will include their March single “Play Acting Virtue” alongside nine other tracks. Back in 2019, Demons released the standalone single “Uglier Americans,” with the song’s proceeds going on to support RAICES.