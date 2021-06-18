mxdwn PREMIERE: Jocelyn & Chris Bring Back Bluesy Psychedelia on New Song “Sugar and Spice”

Home News Matt Matasci June 18th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Jocelyn & Chris have made their mark on the music world with a loud and brash sound that recalls classics of the rock genre like Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin and Jimmy Page. The TODAY Show called it a millenial spin on classic rock, which is an apt way to describe the modern-yet-classic sound of the Arndt siblings. The two musicians both graduated from Harvard University and have released three full-length albums together, with a fourth on the way. Today we’re premiering the first taste of their new LP with “Sugar and Spice” – it’s also the first music they’ve released since the pandemic began.

“Sugar and Spice” opens with a funky guitar riff that has a bit of a hard rock edge, setting the stage for Jocelyn’s soulful vocals. The song touches on classic themes of love and desire, asking “Ae you thinking ’bout me? / Cause I’ve been thinking ’bout you” in the chorus. After the simple guitar-and-vocals arrangement of the first verse and chorus, the track erupts with bass and drums in the second verse, locking into the groove.

“I want this tune to help you figure out just how loud stereo goes,” said Jocelyn. “Let’s show ’em all that rock is far from dead this summer. This is exactly how I want the world to hear us.”

The band last released an LP in 2019 with The Fun in the Fight, their third LP after Edges and Go were released in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The siblings were raised in Upstate New York, learning to play music as children. Eventually they began performing at local events like talent shows and festivals, forming their first band The Dependents. They signed a developement deal with producer and manager David Bourgeois, which led to the release of their EPs and full-lengths on Bridge Road Entertainment.