Islands Singer NIck Thorburn Admits He Accidentally Copied a Julie Byrne Song on “Carpenter”

Noah Celaya June 18th, 2021 - 9:41 PM

The singer and songwriter for Islands inadvertently used an old file of a cover of a Julie Byrne song as the skeleton of a new song from the band’s new album. It’s peculiar that not only did he make this mistake, but that what must have been dozens of people between his bandmates, the producers, and the label people/management who suggested this song as a single didn’t notice. Thorburn has now apologized after being notified that he was, in fact, singing someone else’s song.

Thorburn explained: “Before Islomania, I had taken 5 years off from releasing music and considered myself retired. Somewhere in that interim, I heard Julie Byrne’s “Prism Song”—maybe on a Spotify playlist, though I don’t totally remember. I guess at some point between 2016 and 2019 I sat down and recorded a little cover demo of the song at home and promptly forgot all about it. A few years later, in 2019, I discovered the file in a folder of song sketches on my computer.

In those years between, I had completely forgotten the provenance of the song and attributed it to one of the many ‘works in progress’ I had been maintaining in the growing folder of song ideas. When I started putting this album together, I took my ‘Carpenter’ demo into the studio, thinking it was an original song. It was brought to my attention only this morning on Twitter that it was a Julie Byrne song, which I was extremely dismayed to discover! Holy fuck!