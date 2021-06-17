mxdwn PREMIERE: Abbreviations Weigh Whether to “Turn On You” in New Song

Home News Matt Matasci June 17th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Abbreviations are a Texas indie band that merges psychedelia and dream pop into their sound, pulling from each member’s rich history in the local music scene. Today we’re premiering the band’s debut song “Turn On You,” which features haunting melodies, rich spaced-out guitar tones and somber lyrical themes.

“‘Turn On You’ is about that moment where you realize you have feelings for someone other than the one you’re with and the internal conflict that creates,” said guitarist and vocalist Ashley Leer. “Are these feelings real or am I just bored? The song feels like a love song. And it is. But it’s also about that guilt you have for having those feelings. The title is just a lyric from the song. The song isn’t about intentionally trying to turn on someone, but rather, turning on someone is actually the effect of turning away from someone. The song shifts towards the end when the ‘ahs’ come in and it’s like a sort of ‘aha!’ moment. That moment when your heart has already made up it’s mind and is just waiting for the brain to catch up.”

Leer is joined in Abbreviations by guitarist Matt Leer, bassist Chad Walls and drummer tony Wann. They’ll be playing an in-person show on July 30th in their hometown of Dallas, TX. The show will be part of Double Wide presents Red Zeppelin Records Night and will feature Abbreviations alongside God of Love and Bayleigh Cheek.