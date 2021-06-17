Mastodon Announces LIve Stream of First-Ever Acoustic Show Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 17th, 2021 - 5:55 PM

American heavy metal band Mastodon has announced a livestream performance in celebration of their 21st year called Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium. The show will be the band’s first acoustic performance, streamed in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia at, as the name indicates, the city’s aquarium.

The event is partnered with the HD livestreaming platform DREAMSTAGE and will feature exclusive commentary from members of the band as they discuss behind-the-scenes work and inspiration.

The performance will be taking place on July 15 at 7 p.m. MDT, though the stream will be available for access on-demand for 72 hours beginning July 16 at 12 a.m. EDT. Tickets are currently priced at $19.99, with day-of tickets rising to $24.99.

Further details and purchasing options for tickets and band merch can be found here. Mastodon will be donating $1 from each t-shirt sold to the Georgia Aquarium.

Last month, Mastodon released their new song “Forged By Neron” that will appear on the upcoming Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack with DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings. The band also holds a position on the lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo festival in September of this year alongside bands such as Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne.

Mastodon revealed in March that they were “halfway through mixing their new album,” and that they are expecting to release it sometime in the fall of this year. The band is made up of Troy Sanders (vocals/bass), Brent Hinds (vocals/guitar), Brann Dailor (vocals/drums) and Bill Kelliher (guitar).

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz