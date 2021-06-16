mxdwn PREMIERE: Didi + Ping Craft Chilled Out Yet Entrancing Moods on New Song “Pharoah”

Home News Matt Matasci June 16th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Kristian Wang is a Asian-Canadian house artist who performs under the moniker Didi + Ping. His sound fuses music and natural surroundings, creating a sound that’s both electronic and earthy. Today we’re premiering a new song from the producer and multi-instrumentalist called “Pharaoh,” which combines a laid-back atmosphere with pulsating beats, exploring the catacombs of Egypt’s ancient kings.

“I grew interested in ancient civilizations during my preteens,” said Wang. “Ancient Egypt in particular caught my attention with its cultural aesthetic. I found their hieroglyphics, Giza Plateau complexes, and tomb of the pharaohs so mesmerizing, as if they were plucked right out of a fantasy story. I drove the piece with an epic piano progression that I think captures the power the pharaohs held. They were the communicators with the Egyptian pantheon, so I gave the track some ‘godly’ and ‘mystical’ vibes with the echoing bongos and female voices. I think overall, this piece will leave a lasting effect on people the same way Ancient Egypt’s legacy did on me.”

“Pharoah” follows up Didi + Ping’s previous single “Take Flight,” which explores the psyche of mankind, specifically its ancient obsession with flying. That song followed the artist’s debut single “Buffalo Jump,” another smoothly-produced house jam.

The name Didi + Ping is an homage to Wang’s Asian heritage: “Didi” means “younger brother” in Mandarin, his family’s native language – a reference to his older brother with whom he has created music over the years. Meanwhile “Ping” references his Chinese namesake, the ancient ties Wang’s music has with his background. Wang’s grandparents emigrated to Canada during a civil war in China, and “Ping” is also a reminder of embracing the unknown just like they did when leaving their homeland for a better life an ocean away.

See below for an extended mix: