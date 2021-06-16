HOTT MT Made A “Conceptual Re-Scoring” for the Disney Film Escape to Witch Mountain Called Escape to HOTT Mountain

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 5:01 PM

Los Angeles’ Hour of the Time Majesty Twelve, or HOTT MT, released a “conceptual re-scoring” of Disney’s 1975 film Escape to Witch Mountain on June 11, which they fittingly called Escape to HOTT Mountain. They’re releasing it digitally and on cassette and are encouraging fans to try synchronizing it with the film as shown here.

On the packaging, they parody the film’s original DVD’s artwork and text, saying “We’re all alien children being tricked by old billionaires into playing their games. Little do they know we have magic inside. We hope you find your escape to a brilliant light on the horizon that takes you to the place you belonged all along.”

Escape to Witch Mountain is a movie about two orphans with supernatural powers who try to run away from a millionaire who hired someone to pose as their uncle in order to exploit them for their powers. It was directed by horror director John Hough.

They pointed out that the film is “not the one with The Rock, sorry,” although they were curious to see if anyone would try synching with that 2009 remake, which is titled Race to Witch Mountain. HOTT MT hopes that their re-scoring will serve as an experience comparable to the “dark side of the rainbow,” which syncs up Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon with The Wizard of Oz (1939). The band states, “Here’s hoping you find your escape to a brilliant light on the horizon that takes you to the place you belonged all along💖 Big thanks to @sbipress for making this happen 💖”

HOTT MT are a duo consisting of Spooky (Nick Logie) and Ashi (Ashleigh Allard). Their previous album was 2019’s Earth on Heaven, which featured the mxdwn-premiered single “Dragon on the Rocks.”

Escape to HOTT Mountain Tracklist:

1. No Stars

2. Other Kids

3. Bed Psy

4. Field Trip

5. Mr. Bolt Pt. I

6. Uncle Faker Pt. I

7. Melody Spell Pt. I

8. Star Case

9. Mr. Bolt Pt. II

10. Uncle Faker Pt. II

11. Xanthus

12. You Look Like You Could Pt. I

13. Under a Shadow

14. Goblin Breath

15. No Stars Reprise

16. Runaways

17. Jason Pt. I

18. PCH

19. In the RV

20. On the Run Pt. I

21. Melody Spell Pt. II

22. A Long Long Time Ago

23. Mr. Bolt Pt. III

24. Veritas

25. It’s True

26. On the Run Pt. II

27. Castaways

28. Runaways Pt. II

29. Misty Valley

30. Pursuit

31. You Look Like You Could Pt. II

32. Jason / Uncle Bene

33. Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft