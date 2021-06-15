Courtney Love Apologizes for Since-Deleted Social Media Posts Criticizing Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 15th, 2021 - 9:19 PM

Over the weekend, Courtney Love accused Trent Reznor of being “a creep” and claimed that Dave Grohl and Krist Nosovelic of Nirvana have been profiting off of an agreement that she regrets signing 27 years ago. However, she has since apologized for her statements.

Love deleted her allegations the same day she made them, after originally posting them to Twitter. Her apology was made via an Instagram story. “I need to apologize for my recent post,” she apologized. “It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt. I will do better.”

In the original accusation post, she claimed, “3 months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants’ money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just fucking signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it.”

“Because it’s nonsense,” she continued, indicating an intention to renegotiate an old rights distribution agreement, “The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough. I’m over being made small. And being ‘forced’ to ‘just drop it’ when it affects every generation of my descendants. Nicest guy in Rock? No.”

Love claimed, “As for Reznor, At least? He’s talented but still a creep. I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack asses are not my #metoo’s because I’m saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they’re darn close.”

She concluded her statement with an angry final paragraph. “#fuckoff @treznor @nineinchnails @foofighters I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future. Sexually, spiritually, financially.. #metoo #me3 #me88 etc etc ad nauseam. #blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I’m cramming as much into every song as I can. ☸️ Nam myoho renge kyo. ‘We are not doormats’”

The allegations made against Reznor are much heavier. According to NME, neither representatives for Reznor nor Grohl have responded to inquiries for statements as of the time of this story.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz