Stöner Releases Grooving New Song “Rad Stays Rad”

Rock group Stöner has released their new track “Rad Stays Rad” as the second single from their upcoming album Stoners Rule, following “Nothin’” The album is set for release June 25 will Heavy Psych Sounds, according to NME.

Stöner is made up of Nick Oliveri, Brant Bjork and Ryan Güt (Hammerface). Oliveri and Bjork were both founding members of Kyuss in 1987, and Oliveri played in Queens Of The Stone Age from 1998 to 2004.

About the track, the group said, ““The more things change, the more they stay the same. So while your Roc continues to Roll, just remember… Rad Stays Rad.”

The song follows a classic modern rock sound with an emphasis on the electric guitar and percussion, though with a milder tone in the vocals to reflect the “go with the flow,” confident type meaning in the lyrics. Check it out:

The album cover features an owl with a scorpion in its mouth, reflecting their streamed performance “Live In The Mojave Desert Vol.4” from March. The live album is now available to be streamed.

Stöner will appear with Clutch on their winter tour later this year. The two musicians from Kyuss are also hopeful to arrange a reunion for later this year, having reached out to Josh Homme of the band.