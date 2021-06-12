Caspian Announces Camp Caspian with Performances by Piano Comes The Teeth, Junius and More

Home News Noah Celaya June 12th, 2021 - 8:41 PM

Caspian, the transcendental Massachusetts-born, post-rock band, who the Boston Globe described as having the “woods and water … embedded in [their] DNA,” usher in Camp Caspian on Sept. 3. Philip Jamieson said of the band’s goal for the three-night outing: “Presenting Camp Caspian: our inaugural attempt at curating a weekend exalting community through enjoying the great outdoors, great music, and the great, simple joy of being together.”

Located at Camp Oak Hill in Nottingham, Pa., a location surrounded by old pines, vast fields, and blue skies, attendees check-in on Sept. 3. They’ll set up their tents and meet some other campers. Maybe even take a short hike, play a couple of beach volleyball games, swim in the onsite pool, and have a beer as Caspian welcomes campers by spinning their favorite records as campers interact over fireside conversations.

Saturday and Sunday will be packed full of activities, music, and food. There will be foosball tournaments, beach volleyball, cornhole, ping pong, and movie screenings. Catered breakfast and lunch are provided with admission, while food trucks will be on-site throughout the weekend.

Caspian will play on both Saturday and Sunday evenings, while performances by Piano Comes The Teeth, Junius, Dreamtigers, SOM, Aisha Burns, and Seneca will be peppered throughout campers time spent at Camp Caspian. Early bird tickets, which include tent camping, all performances, activities, breakfast, and lunch on Saturday and Sunday, and a commemorative Camp Caspian patch, are available now here.