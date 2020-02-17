Lady Lamb Releases Two Brand New Singles “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going” and “Arizona”

Home News Luke Hanson February 17th, 2020 - 10:16 PM

Indie rock singer-songwriter Lady Lamb (aka Aly Spaltro) has released two new singles, “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going” and “Arizona,” over the past few weeks. She is currently in the midst of a European tour and recently added a series of “evening with” events that will take place at various City Winery location across the United States later this year.

“We’ve Got a Good Thing Going” was inspired by Spaltro’s experience watching a young woman fearlessly bungee jump off the side of the Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas.

“It was nearly 1am, closing time, and I was pressed against the back wall of the observatory as I watched her suit up alone with a look of total calm,” Spaltro said. “It really made me reflect on my fears – my fear of living, in some cases. This song is my way of confronting my anxiety and deciding I’d like to make more of an effort to be fearless, because life and I have a good thing going.”

“Arizona” is a nostalgia power ballad, its key statement and question, “It was all so lovely / It wasn’t all bad / Was it now, looking back?” The weight in Spaltro’s voice is moving. Not in an emotional sense so much as every syllable feels lived in and pored over. Her vocals legitimately, almost tangibly push the listener.

Lady Lamb is currently touring Europe with support from singer-songwriter Tōth (aka Alex Toth). That tour ends in Brighton, United Kingdom March 6. Beginning March 13 in Atlanta, Lady Lamb will play a series of nine shows at various City Winery locations in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York. These intimate “evening with” shows will include a string quartet and intimate reimaginations of tracks off of Lady Lamb’s 2019 album Even in the Tremor, as well as other previous albums.