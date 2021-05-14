Devin Townsend Announces New Album Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine, Shares New Video for “Aftermath”

Home News Caroline Fisher May 14th, 2021 - 10:10 PM

Devin Townsend has announced the second album of his Devolution Series, Galactic Quarantine. The album was recorded at a variety of locations around the world in an attempt to supplement the cancellation of Townsend’s Empath Vol 2 European Tour, originally airing on StageIt.com. Galactic Quarantine is set to be released on June 25, 2020, and is available for preorder now.

The artist describes the series, calling it “a grouping of oddities and interesting material that I would like people to hear, but don’t necessarily want to present as a ‘major release.’” He goes on to say, “The series will include all the quarantine songs and concerts, as well as various live shows from the past few years. I’m am currently deep in the writing of my new projects and am very excited to be doing so. Thanks for facilitating my ability to do that, and I hope you enjoy the ‘Devolution Series.’”

Watch the video for “Aftermath” here:

Incessant percussion and thunderous vocals take listeners through the intense track about “reaching for something when nothing else matters.” Rich, punchy electric guitar and resonant bass drive the song through its entirety. Viewers can watch band members bang their heads to the heavy single in its intergalactic music video.

The first album in the Devolution Series, Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds, showcased the artist’s performance skills, vocals and guitar-playing. Townsend revealed in March that he’s working on mixing his anticipated next album, Puzzle. Earlier this month, he performed his 1997 album, Ocean Machine: Biomech, in its entirety for a livestream performance.

Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine tracklist:

1. Velvet Kevorkian (Virtually Live 2020)

2. All Hail The New Flesh (Virtually Live 2020)

3. By Your Command (Virtually Live 2020)

4. Almost Again (Virtually Live 2020)

5. Juular (Virtually Live 2020)

6. March Of The Poozers (Virtually Live 2020)

7. Supercrush! (Virtually Live 2020)

8. Hyperdrive (Virtually Live 2020)

9. Stormbending (Virtually Live 2020)

10. Deadhead (Virtually Live 2020)

11. Aftermath (Virtually Live 2020)

12. Love? (Virtually Live 2020)

13. Spirits Will Collide (Virtually Live 2020)

14. Kingdom (Virtually Live 2020)

15. Detox (Virtually Live 2020)

