Clairo Announces New Album Sling for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Blouse”

Home News Kaido Strange June 11th, 2021 - 11:06 AM

Indie pop artist Clairo has announced her new album Sling along with her debut single, “Blouse” which she performed live on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The album is set to release on July 16, 2021. The album is co-produced by Grammy award-winning Jack Antonoff, who is well known for collaborating and producing with other pop stars such on Taylor Swift’s albums, Lorde’s Melodrama, St. Vincent’s Masseduction and Daddy’s Home, and a handful of Lana Del Rey’s albums.

The song is very folksy. Despite it’s very 60’s folk melody, the lyrics are very modern. There’s a little wit in the ‘chorus’ aspect of the song; in addressing the problem with the male gaze that many women face. The problem of men often being distracted by one thought alone (and you can guess what that is via lyrics) and the grievances of most women, especially when they are trying to express something very important.

The album is written and recorded at Allaire Studios, in upstate New York, and is co-produced by Clairo and Jack Antonoff. It will be released by Fadar Records.