Jose Gonzalez Releases Characteristically Gentle Song “Head On”

Singer-songwriter José González has released his brand new track “Head On” alongside an official music video, which was directed by Mikel See Karlsson. The single is currently set to be featured on González’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album LOCAL VALLEY. His debut solo album will be released on September 17 via Mute Records.

“I wrote ‘Head On’ as a combat song or a list of instructions…a manual. I mean both ‘straight ahead’ and head ON – as in switching your mind. It was inspired by Fela Kuti’s ‘Zombie’ and the way I used to write lyrics for my hardcore band. It’s also in the vein of my song ‘What Will’ from 2015. That one and this one are both anti-dogma, pro reason songs. Some of the terms I use like ‘rent seeker’ or ‘value extractor,’ are from books on economics that i’ve been reading, like The Value of Everything by Mariana Mazzucato,” stated González in a press release.

“Head On” features a soft instrumental background that beautifully accompanies González’s calming vocal tones. The five and a half minute track holds a consistent sound throughout its entirety, which helps to provide focus on the overall message of the lyrics.

González’s upcoming album release will be available on all digital streaming services as well as on CD, standard black vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl. Pre-orders for the album are available now, which includes access to purchase the exclusive bundle packages. All bundles will feature limited edition extras and prints along with a LOCAL VALLEY tote bag.

Following the release of his album, González will take on a co-headlining tour with Rufus Wainwright that is set to kick off in September. He will make stops in cities such as Des Moines, Kansas City, Boston, Detroit and more. The Unfollow the Rules tour will start on September 20 and last through October 2. Tickets for the all shows are available for purchase now.

Photo credit: Adam Blyweiss