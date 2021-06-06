Black Needle Noise Shares Dramatic New Single “Machine” Featuring Attasalina and Meredith Yayanos

Home News Kyle Cravens June 6th, 2021 - 2:06 AM

Legendary producer John Fryer continues to build on his Black Needle Noise project with a new single titled “Machine” featuring Attasalina and Meredith Yayanos. Fryer first introduced Black Needle Noise in 2016, and today follows up on this year’s These Mortal Covers.

“Machine” is being released as a digital EP and includes remixes from several artists on the roster including Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), Mark Hockings (Blackcarburning) and Sick Jokes, as well as Soman and Samantha Togni (London DJ). Set to an eerie landscape of violins, the heady track utilizes unconventional noises and vocal riffs that melds together for a beautifully unsettling experience. In the music video for the track, Attasalina floats through time and space, constantly changing and morphing as new colors drench her spectral form.

Attasalina spoke about the message of the track in a press statement, “’Machine’ is a song about visions and change. Written and recorded just prior to the pandemic, the lyrics were inspired by distant memories of a future foretold. A future that we find ourselves living in now. Collaborating with John is a rewarding journey from inspiration to fruition. We worked long distance, sending tracks back and forth as the piece unfolded and transformed. Haunting violin, performed by Meredith Yayanos, infuses the song with a heart-rending beauty. As we find ourselves slowly emerging from this overwhelmingly tragic and challenging time, I am so very gratified to complete this second single with Black Needle Noise and release it to the world.”

