 Atreyu Announces Fall 2021 Baptize Tour Dates, Shares Chilling New Music Video for “Baptize” - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Atreyu Announces Fall 2021 Baptize Tour Dates, Shares Chilling New Music Video for “Baptize”

June 5th, 2021 - 7:25 PM

Atreyu Announces Fall 2021 Baptize Tour Dates, Shares Chilling New Music Video for “Baptize”
Photographer Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

American metalcore outfit Atreyu recently pulled back the curtain on their upcoming U.S. tour slated for this fall. The tour is a supportive venture for their newest full-length record titled Baptize which was released on June 4.

“The Baptize Tour” kicks off on November 9 in Dallas and runs through December 16 in Santa Ana in the groups native Orange County, California. Throughout their nationwide trek, Atreyu will be accompanied by special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay. Check below for a comprehensive tour date and venue list, with ticket options available here.

“The time is… NOW?!,” the band said in a press statement, “We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can’t wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let’s do this!”

Baptize is the band’s first full length project since 2018’s In Our Wake. The recently released project was put our by Spinefarm Records and produced by John Feldman. It includes high profile features from rock heavyweights like Travis Barker, Jacoby Shaddix, and Matt Heafy.

The albums electric, eponymous single unleashes thunderous drums, crunchy guitar and an anthemic chorus that will without a doubt be a staple during the live concert series. The song recently got itself a perturbed music video that showcases the band’s inner anxieties and unbridled fervor.

For more from Baptize, check out the music video for “Warrior” featuring Travis Barker.

“The Baptize Tour” Dates:

11/9 — Dallas, TX  — Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
11/10 — Houston, TX  — The Warehouse
11/11 — New Orleans, LA  — Republic NOLA
11/13 — Daytona, FL  — Welcome to Rockville
11/15 — Atlanta, GA  — The Masquerade
11/16 — Charlotte, NC  — The Underground
11/17 — Baltimore, MD  — Rams Head Live
11/19 — Pittsburgh, PA  — The Roxian
11/20 — Sayreville, NJ  — Starland Ballroom
11/21 — New York, NY  — Webster Hall
11/22 — Albany, NY  — Empire Live
11/23 — Hartford, CT  — The Webster
11/24 — Worcester, MA  — The Palladium
11/26 — Detroit, MI  — The Majestic
11/27 — Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
11/30 — Cleveland, OH  — The Agora
12/1 — Grand Rapids, MI  — The Intersection
12/2 — Joliet, IL  — The Forge
12/3 — Belvidere, IL  — The Apollo Theater AC
12/4 — Minneapolis, MN  — Skyway Theatre
12/6 — Kansas City, MO  — The Truman
12/7 — Denver, CO  — The Summit
12/9 — Salt Lake City, UT  — The Depot
12/10 — Boise, ID  — Knitting Factory
12/11 — Portland, OR  — Roseland
12/12 — Seattle, WA  — The Crocadile
12/14 — Santa Cruz, CA  — The Catalyst
12/15 — San Diego, CA  — House of Blues
12/16 — Santa Ana, CA  — The Observatory
Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi
Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.
no!