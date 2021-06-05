Atreyu Announces Fall 2021 Baptize Tour Dates, Shares Chilling New Music Video for “Baptize”

Home News Kyle Cravens June 5th, 2021 - 7:25 PM

American metalcore outfit Atreyu recently pulled back the curtain on their upcoming U.S. tour slated for this fall. The tour is a supportive venture for their newest full-length record titled Baptize which was released on June 4.

“The Baptize Tour” kicks off on November 9 in Dallas and runs through December 16 in Santa Ana in the groups native Orange County, California. Throughout their nationwide trek, Atreyu will be accompanied by special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay. Check below for a comprehensive tour date and venue list, with ticket options available here.

“The time is… NOW?!,” the band said in a press statement, “We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can’t wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let’s do this!”

Baptize is the band’s first full length project since 2018’s In Our Wake. The recently released project was put our by Spinefarm Records and produced by John Feldman. It includes high profile features from rock heavyweights like Travis Barker, Jacoby Shaddix, and Matt Heafy.

The albums electric, eponymous single unleashes thunderous drums, crunchy guitar and an anthemic chorus that will without a doubt be a staple during the live concert series. The song recently got itself a perturbed music video that showcases the band’s inner anxieties and unbridled fervor.

For more from Baptize, check out the music video for “Warrior” featuring Travis Barker.

“The Baptize Tour” Dates:

11/9 — Dallas, TX — Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

11/10 — Houston, TX — The Warehouse

11/11 — New Orleans, LA — Republic NOLA

11/13 — Daytona, FL — Welcome to Rockville

11/15 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

11/16 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

11/17 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

11/19 — Pittsburgh, PA — The Roxian

11/20 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

11/21 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

11/22 — Albany, NY — Empire Live

11/23 — Hartford, CT — The Webster

11/24 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

11/26 — Detroit, MI — The Majestic

11/27 — Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

11/30 — Cleveland, OH — The Agora

12/1 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

12/2 — Joliet, IL — The Forge

12/3 — Belvidere, IL — The Apollo Theater AC

12/4 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

12/6 — Kansas City, MO — The Truman

12/7 — Denver, CO — The Summit

12/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

12/10 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

12/11 — Portland, OR — Roseland

12/12 — Seattle, WA — The Crocadile

12/14 — Santa Cruz, CA — The Catalyst

12/15 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

12/16 — Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory

