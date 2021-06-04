Jomoro Shares New Song “Nest” Featuring Sharon Van Etten

Home News Kaido Strange June 4th, 2021 - 11:51 AM

Experimental electronica group Jomoro has released their new album Blue Marble Sky along with a new single that features Sharon Van Etten. The song, “Nest” can be heard on streaming platforms, as well as YouTube.

Jomoro is formed by Joey Waronker, a well-known drummer who worked with several musicians including Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, Adele, Beck, Roger Waters, R.E.M., and many more. The other bandmate is Mauro Refosco, an international percussionist who has worked in Brazil and Broadway. Refosco worked on David Byrne’s American Utopia, along with many other bands such as Vampire Weekend, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dirty Projectors, Bebel Gilberto, and many more.

The song is quite dreamlike. Something to play in the background whilst focusing on something else, perhaps. As usual, Sharon Van Etten’s vocals come in and they are dark and somber. It feels like the song puts you in some far away distant world.

Blue Marble Sky is out now, it’s written, played and produced by Waronker and Refosco of Jomoro with featured collaborating musicians such as Gabe Noel (bassist, Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington), Michael Leonheart (trumpeter, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars), and Jonathan Mooney (multi-instrumentalist, Other Lives.) Their tracks, “Saudades de la” and “Acordar e Perfumar” also features Brazillian singer and songwriter Karina Buhr.

Sharon Van Etten has been busy, releasing several songs including one with Angel Olsen, and a cover version of Daniel Johnston’s Some Things Last A Long Time.

Tracklisting