mxdwn PREMIERE: Star Moles Goes Retro Psychedelia on New Video for “Bloodhounds”

Star Moles is the moniker of Emily Moales, who along with Foxygen producer Kevin Basko are releasing a new album called Camelot today. To coincide with the new LP release, we’re premiering a video for the band’s piano-driven, retro girl group inspired song “Bloodhounds.”

The video, which includes a warning for those sensitive to light flashes and changes in color, features the Moales singing and dancing along with the upbeat track. The song is built around a cascading piano figure that while sonically upbeat, lyrically carries more ominous tones.

“I started with the idea of wanting to make a song like “Needle In The Camel’s Eye” by Brian Eno that really drives forward hard the whole time,” said Moales. “That forward movement and the explosiveness of the dissonant piano riff are what inspired the lyrics.”

Camelot was created by Moales as she spent a year between high school and college in her New Hampshire hometown. As the title suggests, she infuses the classic medieval classic story of King Arthur, Lancelot and Guinevere with her own personality and a touch of AM pop. The album is bouyed by Basko’s production, which brings out the rich colors of Moales songwriting.

Camelot marks the first physical release by Star Moles following a series of digital-only recordings. In another first, the recording sessions with Basko were the first time that Moales recorded in a studio using analogue equipment, and her first time workign with a producer.

“I loved witnessing the song’s transformation during the process into a sound that exceeded the expectations I have of my own songwriting, which wouldn’t have been achieved without Kevin’s production wizardry and playing on the track,” said Moales.

Camelot Track List

01. “Bloodhounds”

02. “On The Loam”

03. “Spider Queen”

04. “Agravaine”

05. “Mad Cow Disease”

06. “Not My Heart”

07. “Customer Service Dreams”

08. “Comforter”

09. “Stone Man”