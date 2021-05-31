French President Emmanuel Macron Gets Private Concert from Grindcore Band Ultra Vomit

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 31st, 2021 - 4:37 PM

A French parody grindcore band called Ultra Vomit was invited to perform a one-minute long set in the gardens at the Élysée Palace for French President Emmanuel Macron. The performance was recorded for a video that French comedians Mcfly & Carlito did with Macron.

Mcfly and Carlito won the opportunity to record a show with Macron after the president agreed to a bet saying that if they could get 10 million views on a video supporting social distancing, Macron would let them come to the Élysée Palace. The comedy duo spent most of the video doing an eight-round “anecdote contest” with him, in which each party tells a story that the other party has to guess is either true or false. However, the video was recorded in French, so those who aren’t fluent in the language had better skip to the end for the metal ‘concert,’ which has been timestamped below at 34:06.

Ultra Vomit had been brought along by Mcfly and Carlito for a closing gag. Their performance opens with a metal version of the intro to the French national anthem “La Marseillaise” before they launch into a cover of the French lullaby “Une Souris Verte,” or “A Green Mouse.” The group has been playing their version of the lullaby since they released a recording of it on their 2004 record M. Patate, which translates to “Mr. Potato Head.”

The parody metal band has been around since 1999. They put out several demo records before M. Patate, but that’s their official debut album. Other notable songs on it include “Reborn from Death,” “Monster Mosh” and “From the Dark Depths of Long Eternity in My Old Ages of Emptiness I Shall Reign in Chaos On My Bloody Throne of Relegation of the Weak.” They followed the record up with 2008’s Objectif: Thunes, but took a break from recording for nearly ten years afterwards until their 2017 comeback record Panzer Surprise! They also shared a live album in 2019 called L’Olymputaindepia.