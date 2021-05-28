mxdwn PREMIERE: Jessica Morale Shares New Pop Anthem “deadbeat generation”

Home News Matt Matasci May 28th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Rising alt-pop singer Jessica Morale hails from South Florida and has impressed both live and in the studio. Her sound marries an ear for unforgettable hooks with dark alternative atmopshere, and clean production values. All of these elements come together in her latest single “deadbeat generation,” which we’re premiering today. It the latest preview of her upcoming album Phases, which will be released later this year.

“deadbeat generation” positions Morale along with peers like Halsey and Lorde. The song opens with swirling instrumentals and the singer’s sultry vocals, as a clattering beat slowly enters the mix before the song’s anthemic chorus with the chant-along lyrics of “We are the nowhere generation / purple pills and degradation / We are the nowhere generation / We don’t know where we are going / where we’re headed but / Stressing about our every move / Hot messes tryna keep it cool.”

In 2017 Morale released her debut EP Good Intent. The EP showcased her powerful vocal ability with songs that visited themes such as love, pain and the beauty of our imperfections. “deadbeat generation” follows previous singles from Morale such as “Hunter” and “Never Be The Same.”