Dusted Announces New Album III for July 2021 Release, Shares Mellow New Single “They Don’t Know You”

May 28th, 2021

Canadian folk-rock musician Brian Borcherdt has announced he’ll be releasing his new album under the name Dusted called III this summer while also sharing his latest single, “They Don’t Know You” on May 28. The announcement comes two years after the release of the last Dusted album, Blackout Summer, in 2018.

In the euphoric and mellifluous new single, Borcherdt tries to convey a feeling of nostalgia through his lyrics as he reflects on his childhood and where he grew up. “A friend of mine recently commented that with each chorus of “They Don’t Know You” he heard the meaning subtly change,” Borcherdt said. “‘They don’t know you…they don’t know you like I do.’ At once it is tender, empathetic and yet it is cautionary. To know someone on a deeper level is to know their dark side. This song was written for my hometown of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia at a time when I never thought I’d go back yet also felt it’s nearly unconscious pill.”

The song’s lyrics which passionately drive this statement are complemented by Borcherdt’s smooth, dulcet vocals along with subtle synths and folk acoustic guitars that help convey an ora of sadness. Borcherdt wants to reflect on his past, but as he proceeds to do so Borcherdt is bothered by a plethora of dark imagery.

“I’d close my eyes and picture myself being pulled along the twisting roads that led to the cape with it’s lone lighthouse. Passed over by tourism, there were places like this where I could be totally alone (or with my girlfriend or buddies around a campfire),” Borcherdt said. “Through all this nostalgia there is also a permeating fog of sadness. As I pictured my body floating along that road I felt all the darkness right there with me, as if it were the hand pulling me or the ghost following behind.”

Before making music as Dusted, Borcherdt was well-known for being a member in a number of Canadian bands, including Holy Fuck, Trephines, By Right Divine, Burnt Black, and Junior Blue. When he started Dusted in 2012 with Leon Taheny, they debuted their album Total Dust in that same year, and Blackout Summer in April 2018.

Dusted’s latest album III is set to be released on July 23, 2021 and will feature 12 new tracks.

III Tracklist

Not Offering Baseball Cedar Tree They Don’t Know You Little More Time Mountain Top Bide My Time Wash My Hands Away Erik Recovery Cone Clouds Palmer

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat