mxdwn PREMIERE: Emby Alexander Offers Psychedelic Uplift in New Video for “You Can Do It”

Home News Matt Matasci May 27th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Hailing from Arizona, psych pop band Emby Alexander is releasing a new album in July called Soars Era via Earth Libraries. Today we’re premiering the latest video from the band, for the positively upbeat and hook-filled track “You Can Do It.”

The video stars the band’s frontman Michael Alexander moving through a back alley late at night, making a very interesting discovery near a chain link fence. Over the top the jangly, simp[ly-arranged song that repeats “You can do it” over and over, Alexander revels in his discovery, taking photos after poking and prodding it.

“I hope this is your anthem or mantra for 2021 and beyond,” said Alexander. “I wrote it with someone specific in mind, but I hope it can apply to anyone, too. You can do it. I know you can.”

“This is a simple, little sing-song,” said Alexander. ‘ The whole song is built upon a beat I made in the bathtub. I was afraid I was going to slip in and electrocute myself but everything went smoothly. The electric guitar kind of accidentally sounds like a steel drum. I ran with that Van Dyke Parks/Brian Wilson vibe. We invented our own genre we call ‘Tallwave’ a while back. This is another song to add to the Tallwave canon for sure.

Soars Era track list

01. “Dye It Gold”

02. “Protect Your Rings (Gaudy Bauble)”

03. “Fell In To The Sun (UFO)”

04. “Part For You”

05. “Up In The Air (Meet You There)”

06. “Minnesota Pop”

07. “High Waisted”

08. “Boy In The Mist”

09. “Morality Of Accuracy In Photojournalism”

10. “You Can Do It”