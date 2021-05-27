Local TV Station Takes an “In-Depth” Look Back at the Death of Oli Herbert

Home News Roy Lott May 27th, 2021 - 4:56 PM

After the mysterious death of former guitarist of All That Remains Oil Herbert, Conneticuits local tv station News 8 had looked more in-depth into his death. According to Loudwire, the station aired a news report today (May 26) that was part memorial and part investigation and included interviews with Herbert’s bandmates and family members.

All That Remains’ band member Mike Martin recalled in the interview when he heard the news of Herbert’s death “Why am I getting texts that say, ‘Oli’s dead’?” he stated. “I could feel my heart go into my throat. The next morning, [I was] just waiting to hear that it’s not true. I was texting Oli like, ‘Dude, just text me back, please.’ The next morning, they put it on the internet, and I was like, ‘I cannot believe this is real, like at all.'”

Fellow member Phil Labonte added, “I am really still mad at him because he doesn’t have to be dead.” He also mentioned Herbert’s will before his death, after suspicions of his will being endorsed at a car dealership. “He wouldn’t think to get a will,” Labonte said. “There were times where we could barely get him to buy new shoes.”

Herbert sadly passed away on October 16, 2018, near Hydeville Pond, located in New Haven, CT. He was 44 years old. Earlier reports suggested that Herbert had drowned, but was later found “undetermined.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz