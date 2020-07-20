Wye Oak Releases Complex New Song “No Place” Featuring Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 9:56 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Indie rock duo Wye Oak have teamed up with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus for “No Place,” a new single from their upcoming EP, No Horizon. This upcoming project will be released on July 31 via Merge Records.

“Wye Oak” is a somber more rhythmic pop track, with a steady, dance-like drum beat, a repetitive, yet hypnotic piano line and breezy synths that soothe over the track. The Brooklyn Youth Chorus come in with an otherworldly touch, as they gracefully sing each lyric. The end of the track ventures in a lighter, more cosmic-like touch as the choir’s voices fade out of the track.

According to a press release, this song was written for the choir. The ethereal feeling is meant to emulate the cosmos and our deeper consciousness.

“This song is about the separation between our consciousness and our physical bodies, and how it feels to forget that you even have a body in the first place,” the band’s Jenn Wasner stated in a press release. “Of course, it gets easier and easier to use your body less and less; as we innovate more efficient ways of achieving our temporal goals, we are making them somewhat obsolete.”

Wye Oak released “Fortune,” “Walk Soft” and “AEIOU” earlier this year, although the first two songs were originally in support of the band’s cancelled tour, instead of the upcoming EP. Wasner’s solo project Flock of Dimes recently signed to Sub Pop and will be a new EP as well Like So Much Desire.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna