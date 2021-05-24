Gone To Color Shares Debut Song “The 606” and Announces New Self-Titled Album Featuring Kurt Wagner of Lambchop, Angus Andrew of Liars and Martina Topley-Bird for October 2021 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 24th, 2021 - 6:10 PM

A new electronic/experimental rock duo named Gone to Color shared their debut song, “The 606,” featuring Jessie Stein of The Luyas. They announced that it will be the opener on their upcoming self-titled album featuring other famous artists such as Massive Attack/Tricky collaborator Martina Topley-Bird, Clinic frontman Ade Blackburn, Lambchop frontman Kurt Wagner, Liars’ Angus Andrew and Merchandise’ Carson Cox.

“The 606” is a production-forward track, as fitting of a song by a synth duo featuring engineering from Brian Deck (Ugly Cassanova/Modest Mouse/Iron & Wine, etc.) as well as additional engineering from John McEntire (Tortoise/The Sea and Cake, etc.), Pietro Amato (The Lyuas) and Shane Hendrickson (Umphrey’s McGee), plus additional programming from ‘IDM’ musician Richard Devine. The instrumental was written by Gone to Color’s Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim in conjunction with Jessie Stein’s vocal contribution. The result is a subdued, dreamy recording with a lonely atmosphere and surrealist lyrics like, “I thought I had your hands on me but they were my hands/ I thought I had my tongue in me but it was just your tongue.”

The video puts aesthetic first, with model Eva Marguerat walking around an empty city at night. Colored lights wander with her and flash on a television screen behind her. It was directed by French photographer Louis Dazy, who clearly brings a photographers’ eye to each scene and drenches it in double exposure and other forms of overlapping footage.

Gone to Color formed in Cincinatti, but Walker and Heim have been split between Atlanta and Washington, D.C. recently. They hoped to take advantage of the powers of technology and collaboration to complete their vision, which will be revealed to the public with their full self-released debut, Gone to Color, on October 15, 2021.

A press release calls the album “full of color, flavors, and nooks that remain interesting listen after listen. It’s eclectic but connected, dark with some light, immersive and intricate.” It promises a standout performance from Angus Andrew on “Suicide” and solid contributions from all of the other industry veterans involved.

Gone to Color Tracklist:

1. The 606 feat. Jessie Stein

2. Dissolved feat. Martina Topley-Bird

3. Redok (instrumental)

4. Illusions feat. Ade Blackburn

5. Just Smile feat. Kurt Wagner

6. Suicide feat. Angus Andrew

7. Voyeur Nation feat. Carson Cox

8. Blur feat. Jessie Stein