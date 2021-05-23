New Music Alert: Anonymous Experimental Metal Band Non Serviam Releases Video for Crushing New Song “I Watch You From Afar”

Home News Krista Marple May 23rd, 2021 - 6:00 PM

Anonymous experimental metal band Non Serviam has released their brand new track “I Watch You From Afar” with a lyric video to accompany it. The song is featured on their newest album Le Coeur Bat, which dropped on April 23.

“I Watch You From Afar” is an instrumentally aggressive track with dark vocals. The intensity is consistently built up throughout the entirety of the song giving it that thrash sound. Non Serviam considers themselves to cover a variety of genres such as grindcore, industrial metal, experimental and crust punk.

The lyric video that was released alongside the track matches the vibe that “I Watch You From Afar” gives off. It features sporadic images of eery skeletons and objects. The lyrics from the video read, “Stay in line/ And fuck your own head/ Life is ready for you/ Greedy ghouls will scavenge what remains of you.”

Non Serviam’s Le Coeur Bat features 8 tracks and wis released via Code666. The album is available digitally, on yellow vinyl and on digipack CD.

The metal group describes their newest project in a press release by stating, “It’s a chance for a project like Non Serviam to benefit from the expertise and scouting talents of Code666. It is indeed one of the rare labels that has offered in the last decades the possibility to get under the spell of some of the best Black Metal bands from around the world, that is to say for us the most experimental and consequent ones, among which some of our inspirations (Ephel Duath, Imperial Triumphant, Negura Bunget, Aborym, Amesouers, Vampilla). Le Coeur Bat is an album that has been delayed many times, and has suffered greatly from the current pandemic crisis, it must now be released, like all of us. Long live the devil who threatens this world of money, cops and viruses — The old world has to burn.”