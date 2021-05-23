Nancy Wilson of Heart Unveils Moving Interpretation of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter”

Home News Aaron Grech May 23rd, 2021 - 7:34 PM

Nancy Wilson, who is one half of the sister duo Heart, has released a new cover of the song “Daughter,” which was originally featured on Pearl Jam’s sophomore studio album Daughter back in 1993. This version of the song was also prominently featured in the film I Am All Girls, which discusses human trafficking through the eyes of several women affected by this issue in the country of South Africa.

“I initially recorded ‘Daughter’ for the film, a powerful story about sex trafficking in South Africa,” Wilson explained in a press release. “I was drawn to the global tragedy of human trafficking and the lyrics sung from a women’s perspective also mirror the power of the girls untold stories. This film is a revelation and sheds meaning and light on these realities. Trafficking is a global phenomenon that impacts women around the world. I recorded this version as an anthem to them.”

Wilson’s cover of “Daughters,” splits between sweet, ballad-like moments where her voice is gently greeted by high piano keys and gentle melodies and the anthemic alternative rock bursts of energy from the track’s infectious hook. This vibe fits in well with the music video, which switches between shots of I Am All Girls and Wilson performing.

It’s been a busy 2021 for Wilson, who released her latest solo project You and Me earlier this month. The title-track was an acoustic ballad while the heartfelt song “4 Edward,” was a tribute to the late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last year.