Times of Grace Featuring Killswitch Engage Members Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz to Release New Album in 2021

Home News Adam Benavides January 19th, 2021 - 7:31 PM

Heavy metal rockers Times of Grace have announced their new full-length studio album will be released in the spring of this year. The band is the passion side project of two creative cornerstones of the iconic metal band Killswitch Engage: frontman Jesse Leach and lead guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz.

The band officially announced the news of the new album yesterday on their Facebook page. Discussing the project last September, Leach says the latest album is the result of years of work. “This passion project that is the brain child of Adam D has taken a lot of time to be reanimated,” explains Leach. “The most recent recordings took years to complete. I am honored to be a part of this. It allows me to push in different directions stylistically as well as have a truly collaborative body of work with a brilliant mind like Adam.”

Leach continues to say that the new music could be the best both he and Dutkiewicz have ever created. “We made enough music for an album and then some. We are in the works on deciding how to release it as it is a precious and important milestone for us both,” says Leach. “I have listened to the new music many times over on various occasions and I sincerely think it may be our best work as musicians. That and it further pushes us in a separate and distinct place away from associations sonically with @killswitchengage. It will still be some time until we iron out the details during this strange time for music and art. I know some of you have been ever so patient and we are truly grateful for all the love and support!”

Leach and Dutkiewicz recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Times of Grace’s debut album, The Hymn of a Broken Man. The duo originally formed Killswitch Engage in Massachusetts in 1999.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz