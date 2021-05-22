Kunzite Releases New Album Visuals, Shares Beachy New Video for “Frosty”

Home News Kyle Cravens May 22nd, 2021 - 11:54 PM

When Mike Stroud (RATATAT) and Agustin White (White Flight) converge their sonic force as one, they are Kunzite, and they are following up their 2018 debut album Birds Don’t Fly with a brand-new full-length project titled VISUALS. The album releases this summer via Lowly/Wilder Records.

Unlike their last record, which was predominantly recorded over the sharing of ideas on email, the production of VISUALS saw Stroud and White writing and recording at their stripped back studio in Hawaii and was touched up at Mike’s barn studio in upstate New York. The works contained within are inspired by island vibes and psychedelic drugs, featuring a variety of instrumentation including acoustic, electric and lap steel guitars, organ, synthesizers and the charango.

“Frosty” is the first taste of what is offered on Kunzite’s newest. It is a sultry and magnetic ride that is carried by razor sharp production and an infectious groove. It oozes summer sensations with ease, and encourages daring behavior in outdoor fun. The new visualizer for the song features special appearances from the female identifying skate crew GRLSWRL.

White revealed some of his thoughts on the new single via a press statement, “‘Frosty’ always felt like it flowed with surfing and skating… It’s all about grabbing your board or wheels and just having fun. All of the athletes featured in the video were super supportive and encouraging of one another. You see their different skills on display throughout the video, including roller skaters who have made such a big comeback over the last few years yet, for Black Culture, it’s always been there. The roots of roller skating lie within the Black community and we wanted to honor that.”